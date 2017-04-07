BMI Honors Cee Lo Green, Brings Forth Atlanta’s Rising Music Stars At ‘Know Them Now’

BMI Honors Cee Lo Green And Showcases The Industry’s Rising Stars

Last night, the BMI Know Them Now Showcase in ATL featured a combination of the recording industry’s eminent stars and promising talent in R&B and Hip-Hop.

Hosted by Gipp Goodie of GOODIE Mob, the night was kicked off with a high-energy performance from rap trio Minus Gravity.

BOSSIP was in the building and caught a stellar performance by R&B female quartet Good Girl and 19-year old rapper SahBabii. They both proved that newcomers can bring the heat.

Closing out the night, Hip-Hop pros Sonny Digital and YFN Lucci brought the house down with performances that rocked the crowd.

One of the evening’s many highlights included honoring music superstar CeeLo Green with the ‘Legends of ATL’ Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s music scene and beyond. Past recipients of this prestigious honor include Pastor Troy, Big Oomp, Dallas Austin, Big Boi of Outkast, Organized Noize, Lil Jon, and DJ Toomp among others.

In between sets, Atlanta’s own DJ KP The Great hyped the crowd while BMI Legends of ATL Award recipient (2013) and V-103 Radio DJ Greg Street broadcasted live.

Images courtesy of ATLpics.net