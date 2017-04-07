The End Of Frack?? Phaedra Parks Reportedly FIRED From Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Phaedra Parks Fired From RHOA

It’s a wrap for Phaedra Parks!

As a source exclusively revealed to Love B. Scott, Phaedra was very unceremoniously skipped when it came time for the housewives to get their renewal papers. And the main reason should come as a shock to absolutely no one:

“Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough. She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

WELP…all that posturing and posing fans have noted that she does on the show has come back to bite her. When even production id fed up with your foolery…it’s a lot. Besides, rumor has it that her bag of lies not only got Porsha wrapped up in unnecessary issues with Kandi, but even may have gotten a show producer axed.

Apparently when all signs pointed to Phaedra being the source of the Kandi lesbian/sex dungeon/rape rumors…she put the blame on RHOA exec Carlos King. Sources believe this is a major reason why he also won’t be returning to the show next season.

Whoooo, this Reunion must be bombshell city if all this stuff is happening in the aftermath!

Prince William/ATL Pics/Bravo