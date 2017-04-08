Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shows Baby Boy Hunter For The First Time, Alongside Hubby Josiah
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares Family Photo
Proud first-time Mommy Jurnee Smollett-Bell is showing off her little man Hunter for the first time ever on social media.
Jurnee and her hubby of nearly 7 years, Josiah Bell, welcomed their son Hunter together five months ago, but have kept the little guy under wraps. But today, the couple revealed their child’s adorable face for the first time.
Jurnee showed off a pic of the whole family kicking it in bed,
While her hubby Josiah shared a pic of him cradling little Hunter and expressing how in awe he is of his son and wife.
Awww, too cute! Congrats to them.