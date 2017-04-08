Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shows Baby Boy Hunter For The First Time, Alongside Hubby Josiah

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares Family Photo

Proud first-time Mommy Jurnee Smollett-Bell is showing off her little man Hunter for the first time ever on social media.

Jurnee and her hubby of nearly 7 years, Josiah Bell, welcomed their son Hunter together five months ago, but have kept the little guy under wraps. But today, the couple revealed their child’s adorable face for the first time.

Jurnee showed off a pic of the whole family kicking it in bed,

✨✨My fellas. So in love…they make my heart explode 😍😍❤❤❤✨✨@josiahbell #HunterZionBell A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

While her hubby Josiah shared a pic of him cradling little Hunter and expressing how in awe he is of his son and wife.

I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life "But" @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell A post shared by Josiah Bell (@josiahbell) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Awww, too cute! Congrats to them.

