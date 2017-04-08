Tyrese Gives Mansplaining Speech Defending His Distaste For Weaves, Eyelash Extensions And Fake Parts [Video]

(fast forward to the 12:15 mark for the comments)

Tyrese Mansplains His Instagram Rant On Weaves And Surgery

Tyrese says he wasn’t attacking women, just letting them know that men notice more than they think. He also called in backup from Ebro, Usher, and Kendrick, saying they aren’t here for the fake isht either…

If it was truly part of a grander conversation he “over-listened” to…why wouldn’t he address that in the post? A lot of fans notice that Tyrese rarely — if ever — has any of these ‘gems’ to convey to his brothers about how to live and present themselves…but ENDLESS thoughts about what Black women should and shouldn’t do.

And yes…he actually does think that some Insta-thot will be on her way to Dr. Miami’s office for the 2 Chainz special, scroll through her timeline, come across his condescending ALL CAPS, RUN ON RANT and see the light.

Equating fake eyelashes to cheating though…

Do you agree with Tyrese?

YouTube