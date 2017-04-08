New Music: Frank Ocean Featuring Jay Z And Tyler The Creator “Biking” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Frank Ocean Drops “Biking” Featuring Jay Z And Tyler The Creator
Frank Ocean’s Beats1 radio show ‘Blonded’ has become a big deal in just 3 episodes. Fans of the elusive singer are treated to a eclectic playlist of some really great songs along with exclusive interviews and also premieres of new music.
Late last night, Ocean dropped off a visual snippet of a new track called “Biking” that features Jay Z and Tyler, The Creator
You can hear “Biking” in it’s entirety below.
What do you think? Hate it or love it?
Image via WENN