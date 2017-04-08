Jesus Take The Wheel: Cold-Hearted Becky Leaves Paraplegic Ex To Die In Woods 

Wow!

Woman Confesses To Leaving Paraplegic Man In Woods

A paraplegic man was left in the woods to die of hypothermia and starvation by his ex, after she dumped him on a camping ground, according to Huff Post. Deputies says Troymaine Johnson had spent “a good two nights and part of one morning” isolated in the wooded camping ground before they were tipped off by Ruby Kate “Katie” Coursey, his ex girlfriend and woman who allegedly left him there.

Deputies found Johnson’s body on March 17 after receiving a call from Coursey and organizing a search. They found him after coming upon a driveway with a damaged entry gate.“I did a bad thing,” Coursey allegedly told police in a phone call in which she admitted, “I hurt Troymaine. I took him out of the car and left him in the woods.”

Autopsy results showed Johnson died from hypothermia due to exposure. It was unclear just how long Johnson, who had suffered. “It’s very hard to prove how long he lived after she cruelly left him out in that,” the sheriff said “One would hope it wasn’t long. It was uncharacteristically cold here that week. Temperatures got down into 20s.”

Coursey is now in police custody on an unrelated charges while the investigation persists according to reports. SMH, what a cold-hearted b*tch.

Upson Country Sheriffs Department/Facebook