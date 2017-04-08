SMH: Houston Woman Murders Three Family Members And Wounds Her Mother Before Killing Herself

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Houston Woman Kills Multiple Family Members, Then Herself

Houston has just seen its deadliest shooting of 2017 with a tragic killing spree that went across three locations on Friday…and all occurred within one family.

29-year-old Dekitta Holmes inexplicably murdered her sister, stepfather, and another as-yet-unidentified man before attempting to kill her mother and eventually turning the gun on herself. Dekkita is a mother to three children, has a degree in criminal justice, and has no police record or history of violence, so the act is truly puzzling to authorities.

According to Click2Houston, Dekitta first drove to her sister’s home and shot her sister, 48-year-old Carolyn Holmes dead. Carolyn was a mother of two herself.

Next, she drove back to her own home and shot an unidentified man inside, possibly a man she was living with.

She then walked just a few houses down to her mother’s home, critically injuring her mother, 64-year-old Laverne Holmes and killing her stepfather, 65-year-old Robert Lee Wesley.

Just before turning the gun on herself, she called her niece — one of Carolyn’s children — and asked that she made sure that her three children remained together.

SMH!! People around the neighborhood say she had been having “some issues,” but we’re guessing that NO ONE thought that whatever she was facing would push her this far. This is why we keep saying attending to your mental health is CRUCIAL.

Truly sad and tragic news for that family…

Facebook/Click2Houston