Shed So Many Tears: Snoop Dogg’s Emotional Speech Inducting Tupac Into Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame [Video]

Snoop Dogg Speaks Emotionally About Tupac At Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Tupac Amaru Shakur was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame last night and suffice to say, it was an emotional event.

Snoop Dogg was given the honor of speaking about his homeboy and humanizing him for those who only saw ‘Pac as a thug.

Check out what the D-O-double G had to say below

Congratulations, Pac. Hope you’re poppin’ a bottle of Alize up in Thugz mansion.

Flip the page to see T.I., YG, Alicia Keys and Treach perform a tribute to our lost icon.

Image via WENN