Mel B’s MUA Confirms Covering BRUISES Caused By Allegedly Abusive Stephen Belafonte 

You ain’t isht, man.

Makeup Artist Confirms Stephen Belafonte Abuse Claims

Who puts their hand, violently, on a woman? According to Stephen Belafonte he “never” but, those claims are being challenged now. Mel B’s estranged husband is about to be in a little bit of a squeeze. The former pop star’s makeup artist is now stepping forward to corroborate Mel’s abuse claims, according to TMZ.

The unnamed MUA has contacted Mel’s lawyers, promising to write a sworn statement on the signs of abuse he’s seen involving Mel and Belafonte over the years.

He says he frequently had to cover up Mel B’s facial and body bruises. He says she would confide in him but lie to others on set about the injuries. And, he says, Belafonte knew Mel B talked to the makeup artist, and he says he was threatened numerous times.

On top of seeing and covering signs if physical abuse, the artist says he’s witnessed verbal abuse aimed at Mel, fro Belefonte. He allegedly used words like “disgusting” and “ugly” toward her. He also threatened not to pay the worker if he said anything about his “secret” abuse.