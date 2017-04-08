SNL Castmember Says Donald Trump Is A “Moron,” Struggled To Read Simple Words On Set

SNL Cast Says Donald Trump Can’t Read

Apparently, words and reading aren’t high on the list of skills for your current Commander in Chief.

According to Page Six. SNL castmember Taran Killam told Brooklyn Magazine that the cast and crew were pretty unimpressed with Donald Trump when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” back in November 2015.

Killam even went so far as to blatantly say “The president is a moron.”

“He was…everything you see. What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster.”

Thing is, Taran is not even the first SNL cast member to note that Trump isn’t exactly the most literate. Castmember Pete Davidson mimicked the same sentiment shortly after the episode aired back in November 2015, telling Opie Radio:

“So he doesn’t really know how to read. For real. And he loves to improv. So during the table read, he like — before he had to read each line, and he’s the host so he’s in everything — he would go, ‘I’m not gonna say this. I’m gonna say this the way I’m gonna say this. Is that okay, Lorne?’ And everybody’s like, ‘What?’ He doesn’t get it. He thinks everybody’s laughing with him, but we’re all laughing at him…he constantly kept saying how amazing the ratings were gonna be.”

Sheesh. Well, hopefully he gets the “ratings” he wants on this war he might be starting. We wonder who dictated the order to him for him to okay it…

Splash