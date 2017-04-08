STFU Already! LaVar Ball Doubles Down On Comments About White UCLA Players “I Can’t Be Racial”

All eyes on us 🔑👀 A post shared by LaVar Ball (@lavar_ball) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

LaVar Ball Defends His Comments About Slow White Players Causing UCLA Loss

Yesterday, Lavar Ball threw white folks under the bus when he made comments about how his son’s UCLA team lost the National Championship because there were 3 slow-footed Anglo-Saxons on the floor for the Bruins.

He later went on the “Tiki and Tierney” radio show to defend his bigoted rhetoric:

“But I said prove me wrong that you can’t win nowadays with three white guys on the floor at the same time,” Ball says. “I’m not saying I don’t like white people and white people can’t win or nothing like that.”

“I’m just saying when you have more athleticism (on the floor), it’s kind of hard when you don’t have the foot speed. That’s just a realistic fact.”

“It’s not racial. I can’t be racial. Some people just take it the wrong way and that’s okay.”

Listen to the entire interview below:

Are you tired of this guy yet?

