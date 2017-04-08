Department Store Becky Tomi Lahren Sues Glenn Beck For Wrongful ﻿Termination 

Well, that was quick.

Tomi Lahren Files Lawsuit Against The Blaze

Tomi Lahren has already filed a suit against “The Blaze” and creator Glenn Beck, after reports they fired the conservative for making “pro-choice” comments during another talk show appearance, according to USA Today.

The suit, filed in Dallas County District Court, alleges that Lahren’s comments on The View resulted in the cancellation of her show with The Blaze and that she was told to “remain silent” about her termination. The suit alleges that Lahren was contacted by HR representatives and told that she had been suspended indefinitely. Shortly after that, HR allegedly told Lahren that her employment had been terminated and that she was to “remain silent” about the matter.

The Blaze says “not so fast, Tomi”. It’s been reportedly said in a statement from the show that Lahren is still an employee of the company.

“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her,” the company said in a statement provided by Goldin Solutions, a PR firm that represents parent company Mercury Radio Arts.

Welp!