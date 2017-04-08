Go DJ! 11-Year-Old Twin Turntablists Amira And Kayla Get Busy On The 1s And 2s
There is no party without a DJ. In many instances that DJ is a man, increasingly, a woman, but very very few are 11-year-olds.
That’s where DJ Kayla and DJ Amira (@djsamiraandkayla on IG) have the market cornered. The twin sisters are easily the most impressive youngsters we’ve ever seen on the wheels of steel. Their love of music and providing the vibes has brought them some amazing opportunities to spin for the biggest and brightest stars it the world!
Images via Instagram/DJAmiraAndKayla.com
Practicing part of a new routine that was inspired by DJ Diamond The Artist. It's not finished yet but we are learning the techniques to perfect it. Please share our post and encourage your friends to follow us on Instagram #djsamiraandkayla #djamiraandkayla #robbase #ittakestwo #sisterdjs #turntablist #practicemakesperfect #djdiamondtheartist @funkflex @nike @rookie_usa
Congrats to DJ Khaled for winning several awards at the Global Spin Awards. Catch us deejaying on the show Thursday, Feb 23 at 10:30pm on @Revolttv @djkhaled @globalspinawards #twindjs #djsamiraandkayla #djamiraandkayla #twindjs #kiddjs #djkhalid #wethebestmusic #wethebest #rocnation #musicawardshows #tvproducers #tvdirectors #showrunners #fashion
Hanging out with actor Michael K. Williams back in the green room before our Appearance on the Wendy Williams show. He was so nice and a very talented actor. #wendywilliams. The show had a holiday theme everyone at the show had to wear ugly sweaters so we made our own design. #wendyshow #twinsisterdjs #daytimetv #talkshows #michaelkwilliams #michaelkwilliamsactor #kiddjs #kiddj