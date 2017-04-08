Go DJ! 11-Year-Old Twin Turntablists Amira And Kayla Get Busy On The 1s And 2s

By Bossip Staff
Meet 11-Year-Old Twin Sister DJs Amira And Kayla

DJs Amira & Kayla with Dave Chapelle #djsamiraandkayla #djamiraandkayla #twindjs #kiddj #kiddjs #davechapelle

A post shared by DJs Amira and kayla (@djsamiraandkayla) on

There is no party without a DJ. In many instances that DJ is a man, increasingly, a woman, but very very few are 11-year-olds.

That’s where DJ Kayla and DJ Amira (@djsamiraandkayla on IG) have the market cornered. The twin sisters are easily the most impressive youngsters we’ve ever seen on the wheels of steel. Their love of music and providing the vibes has brought them some amazing opportunities to spin for the biggest and brightest stars it the world!

Images via Instagram/DJAmiraAndKayla.com

    Our dad getting the crowd hype for us #twinsisterdjs #djamiraandkayla #djsamiraandkayla #djs

    A post shared by DJs Amira and kayla (@djsamiraandkayla) on

    Deejaying for Foot Locker press event Times Square #djamiraandkayla #sisterdjs #twindjs #djsamiraandkayla #footlockertsq

    A post shared by DJs Amira and kayla (@djsamiraandkayla) on

