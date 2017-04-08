Simmer Down Now: Kendrick Lamar Finally Confirms Album Release Date
Kendrick Is Dropping His Album April 14th
The internet was furious with K.Dot this week. Many on social media assumed the “Humble” rapper would drop a suprise album on April 7th, after alluding to the date on track. Kendrick says “y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together”, on a track titled “The Heart Part IV”. Fans of Kendrick bursted into excitement over the audio clip.
Now, Kendrick confirms his actual album release date is April 14th, according to Complex.
The project is officially available for pre-order, and while Kendrick has yet to also reveal the tracklist, we know it will feature 14 songs, including “Humble,” produced by Mike Will Made-It.
Interestingly enough, the current title of the album listed on iTunes is ‘ALBUM,’ though this may be similar to his rollout for To Pimp a Butterfly. When he revealed the release date and pre-order for that one, the title was listed as ‘[Untitled].’