Simmer Down Now: Kendrick Lamar Finally Confirms Album Release Date

Kendrick Is Dropping His Album April 14th

The internet was furious with K.Dot this week. Many on social media assumed the “Humble” rapper would drop a suprise album on April 7th, after alluding to the date on track. Kendrick says “y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together”, on a track titled “The Heart Part IV”. Fans of Kendrick bursted into excitement over the audio clip.

Now, Kendrick confirms his actual album release date is April 14th, according to Complex.