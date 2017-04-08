Former ‘Jane The Virgin’ Actress Says She Turned Down Billionaire’s Offer Of $120,000 A Month To Sleep With Him

Actress Greice Santo Turns Down Millions In Exchange For Sex

Actress Greice Santo filed a police report against once of the richest people on the planet, for trying to lure her into a SUPER high-end prostitution deal.

Greice, who starred in the first season of the CW hit show ‘Jane The Virgin,’ says billionaire sports owner Daryl Katz and his cousin, businessman Michael Gelmon, propositioned her after meeting her at a photoshoot in Hawaii in 2015.

According to RadarOnline, Greice’s report included details of their meeting and eventually beginning to bribe her for a chance at her cakes under the guise of “helping her career.”

“Over the next couple of days both Katz and Gelmon talked about helping my career. They also spoke of the many connections Daryl Katz had, including his partnership with Joel Silver and Silver Pictures.”

But the convo quickly switched from movie roles to cold hard cash:

“I’m talking about millions,” Daryl said, adding, “This would help your family and you so you don’t struggle.”

After asking what she’d have to do for these millions, Griece says Daryl told her “I’m looking for companionship and sex.”

Griece insisted that she was not interested in such a deal, but kept in contact with the highly connected billionaire, letting him know that she was only interested in professional conversations. She admits that they both seemingly became “obsessed” with her after she turned down their offer.

After a month of apologies and promises of a strictly professional meeting, Daryl and Michael convinced Griece to meet up with them again in Beverly Hills. BUT they only upped the ante.

This time, they told her they were willing to give her $20,000 per sexual encounter, which would occur 6 times a month.

Santo says she told Katz, “I’m not a prostitute” and left the meeting.

Damn. Welp, good for Griece for not trading poon for payment…regardless how high the price was. There are definitely chicks out here doing way more for FAR less…

Splash