Pure Comedy! Dad Sends Clueless Daughters To Buy “Blinker Fluid” In Epic Prank

By Bossip Staff
Dad Pranks Kids Into Shopping For “Blinker Fluid”

One dad pulled off a knee-slapping prank on his two young daughters, when he dropped them off to a general store.

“You made us look like idiots’, the oldest girl screamed. He also somehow convinced them to ask for a “bucket of steam’. Hilarious! Look at how mortified they were.

Hey, we’re just giving away ideas, just in case people need to pull one over on their kids. Happy Saturday!

