Congrats…We Guess: Omarosa Said “I Do” At Trump’s D.C. Hotel, Pray For Her Husband

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

#CherryBlossomVows 🌺🌺🌺 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc

A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on

Omarosa Got Married At A Trump Hotel This Morning

Despite the death threats and fear of attack, Donald Trump’s Omarosa was not about to postpone her big broom-jumping any longer.

Manigault, the POUTS’ marionette, did her “til death do us part” thing inside the swanky Trump hotel just minutes from the White House early this morning.

61-year-old Pastor John Allen Newman is now required to put up with this vile woman for the rest of his life. He’s fortunate to have such a close relationship with God, he’s gonna be calling on him…a lot.

Just in case you were wondering, Presidetn Orange FANTA did not attend as he was busy with the Chinese President down in Mar-A-Lago.

Flip the page to get an inside look at Omarosa’s big day.

Images via Instagram/Splash

#Opa!!! 👰🏾🎩💕💍🍾 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc

A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on

#DancePartyUSA! 🇺🇸👰🏾🎩🍾 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc

A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on

First dance

A post shared by Dj White The Mic (Chris Jones) (@djwhitethemic) on

Setting up for Omarosa's wedding

A post shared by Dj White The Mic (Chris Jones) (@djwhitethemic) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Music charms the soul

    A post shared by Dj White The Mic (Chris Jones) (@djwhitethemic) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Bolitics, Congratulations, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus