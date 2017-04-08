Congrats…We Guess: Omarosa Said “I Do” At Trump’s D.C. Hotel, Pray For Her Husband

#CherryBlossomVows 🌺🌺🌺 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Omarosa Got Married At A Trump Hotel This Morning

Despite the death threats and fear of attack, Donald Trump’s Omarosa was not about to postpone her big broom-jumping any longer.

Manigault, the POUTS’ marionette, did her “til death do us part” thing inside the swanky Trump hotel just minutes from the White House early this morning.

61-year-old Pastor John Allen Newman is now required to put up with this vile woman for the rest of his life. He’s fortunate to have such a close relationship with God, he’s gonna be calling on him…a lot.

Just in case you were wondering, Presidetn Orange FANTA did not attend as he was busy with the Chinese President down in Mar-A-Lago.

Flip the page to get an inside look at Omarosa’s big day.

Images via Instagram/Splash