It’s A Wrap!!! Janet Jackson Splits From Her Billionaire Husband 3 Months After Giving Birth

It’s a wrap!

Janet Jackson And Wissam Al Mana Reportedly Split

Things are reportedly a wrap between Janet Jackson and her husband. As previously reported Janet wed billionaire Wissam Al Man back in 2012 and they welcomed their first child in January.

Now she’s reportedly left him for being “controlling.”

According to PageSix things are a wrap between the couple and they have two sources; one who says the couple’s split was “amicable” and another who says that “trouble had been brewing for months.”

Sources tell the paper that Ms. Jackson was none too pleased by her husband who dictated her appearance and the way she performed at concerts. His demands allegedly led to her “toning down her 2014 concert tour” — wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.

Other issues included Wissam’s reclusiveness and his issues with her trademark “bumping and grinding” in her music videos.

“It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base,” reports Page Six.

Wissam also reportedly convinced Janet to have a “simple and private” wedding ceremony. The final straw, however, was allegedly when he showed “little to no concern” about her mother Katherin Jackson’s elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent.

YIKES!

What do YOU think about the ending of Janet Jackson’s third marriage???

