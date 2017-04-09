Sorry Frack! Porsha Williams Attends Her Bestie Shamea Morton’s Wedding

Back to being besties!

Porsha Williams Attends Shamea Morton’s Wedding

Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton are apparently back to being besties after nearly falling out on RHOA. As previously reported Phaedra Parks alleged that Shamea’s been sleeping with Kandi AND Todd, and Porsha seemed to confirm it when she added that Shamea’s “really close” with the couple.

Now after admitting that she felt betrayed by Porsha, Shamea’s apparently back on good terms with her buddy because Porsha was recently spotted at her wedding. On Saturday Shamea tied the knot with Gerald Mwangi in a traditional African ceremony and Porsha was by her side.

Congratulations to the most beautiful Kenyan Bride to be @shameamorton !! Love you Poopah #Gsdowry #Family A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Ain’t that sweet?

And while she’s forgiven Porsha, Shamea admitted that it’s too late for “devil in a dress” Phaedra to apologize.

“I was cordial to Phaedra because of Porsha even last season in Miami, I tolerated Phaedra just because of Porsha’s new friendship with her,” She tells Bravo’s The Daily Dish:“But now, after her making those types of accusations, she just went too far with her chubby a**.”

Just a few weeks ago Shamea said that she needed closure with Porsha.

“I’m very neutral but I am concerned because I felt a sense of betrayal, I need closure and I need understanding,” said Shamea. “I didn’t understand why her loyalty wavered and why she chose a side.”

(SWIPE LEFT) Shamea Says Whether Or Not She Can Forgive Porsha … 👀☕🔥 #RHOAReunion #RHOA #ShameaMorton #PorshaWilliams #PhaedraParks #KandiBurruss A post shared by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Looks like these two got that closure!



What do YOU think about Shamea forgiving Porsha???

@shameamorton yesterday was beyond amazing ! You were absolutely beautiful! #GSDOWRY #KENYA #BRIDE #BRIDESMAID #ATL #BLACKLOVE A post shared by Mia Thompson (@miamore614) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

