Must Be Nice: Offset Drops $100K On THIS Bad & Boujee Chain



Woo, woo, woo, woo!

Offset Buys $100,000 Rain Drop Chain

One of the Migos just made it rain on his own chest. Offset who previously made headlines because of his new relationship with Cardi B, is showing off some pricey new jewelry.

The rapper recently bought a 32 karat pendant in the shape of a raindrop with a 33 karat matching chain. Why? Because of the Migos’ hit “Bad and Boujee” that starts with the line, “raindrop, drop top.”

According to TMZ who spoke to the jeweler behind the chain, Elliot Avianne of Avianne & Co Jewelers, Offset spent $100k on it and wanted it ready in time for Quavo’s April 2nd birthday celebration.

The jeweler happily obliged and got it done within 48 hours.

Offset’s been parading around his raindrop chain ever since.

@elliotavianne N E W P I E C E A L E R T 💧 RAINDROP A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Most recently he wore it in an IG video showing the Migos boarding a private jet.

N A W F W A y A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Must be very, very nice.

What do YOU think about Offset’s Bad & Boujee chain???

Instagram/Getty Images