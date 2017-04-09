Victoria Hervey Confirms Swirly Smash Session With Mel B And Stephen Belafonte & ANOTHER Woman Comes Forward
Lady Victoria Hervey Confirms Threesome With Mel B & Stephen Belafonte
Mel B’s marriage secrets are continuing to be revealed in the midst of her messy divorce. As previously reported rumors were swirling that Mel and her allegedly abusive husband Stephan Belafonte had an open marriage and often welcomed other women into their bedroom. In particular, it was rumored that Mel and Stephan had a night of fun with British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey.
That rumor has since been confirmed by Hervey herself who revealed the news while also throwing her support by her friend Mel as her divorce drama continues to take an ugly turn.
She tells The Sun that she feels terrible for her friend.
“She said he controlled all her finances and she wasn’t initially strong enough to leave him. She said she waited until everything fell into place before she could do it and finally everything fell into place and she knew it was time. No woman should suffer like she has, I feel terribly for her.”
She also added that Mel assured her that no video of their hookup would surface.
“I’ve spoken to Mel, she reached out to me on Instagram by sending me a message saying: ‘Let’s talk about those videos.’ I was really startled, I assumed she meant that we’d been secretly filmed on that night.
[…] Mel said she just doesn’t know if videos exist of that night but she reassured me that they are unlikely to be coming out.”
In addition to Lady Hervey, another woman has come forward to detail an alleged threesome. That woman, Siara Dianda, is a 32-year-old stripper who’s adamant that she too spent a night with the couple.
Hit the flip for her allegations.
Siara the stripper says that she had a “wild night” with the couple and told The Mirror that they invited her back to their hotel after she gave them lap dances..
While there she says Mel “took control” and she was amazed by her toned body…
“Mel had the most amazing body, so toned. I was in a bit of a daze when it was all happening,” she tells The Mirror. “My adrenaline was through the roof. I used to be a Spice Girls fan, so the whole night was surreal.
“It was fun but I haven’t had a threesome since because it was very in-your-face.”
After the Spice Girl fell asleep Siara says she had another smash session, this time solo with Stephen.
“She didn’t seem to mind,” said Siara. “Stephen was really nice and respectful.”
Siara says that eventually, Stephen fell asleep too, so she sneaked out.
While the group sex stories are salacious, let’s remember the true reason why Mel’s leaving Stephen.
As previously reported she claims that she tried to commit suicide because of his CONSTANT physical abuse and also alleged that he impregnated their 26-year-old nanny Lorraine Gilles. Mel now claims that Stephen and the nanny are working together to try to extort her with sextapes.
SMH!
What do YOU think about the latest Mel B divorce update???
