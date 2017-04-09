Victoria Hervey Confirms Swirly Smash Session With Mel B And Stephen Belafonte & ANOTHER Woman Comes Forward



Messy divorce drama…

Lady Victoria Hervey Confirms Threesome With Mel B & Stephen Belafonte

Mel B’s marriage secrets are continuing to be revealed in the midst of her messy divorce. As previously reported rumors were swirling that Mel and her allegedly abusive husband Stephan Belafonte had an open marriage and often welcomed other women into their bedroom. In particular, it was rumored that Mel and Stephan had a night of fun with British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey.

That rumor has since been confirmed by Hervey herself who revealed the news while also throwing her support by her friend Mel as her divorce drama continues to take an ugly turn.

She tells The Sun that she feels terrible for her friend.

“She said he controlled all her finances and she wasn’t initially strong enough to leave him. She said she waited until everything fell into place before she could do it and finally everything fell into place and she knew it was time. No woman should suffer like she has, I feel terribly for her.”

She also added that Mel assured her that no video of their hookup would surface.

“I’ve spoken to Mel, she reached out to me on Instagram by sending me a message saying: ‘Let’s talk about those videos.’ I was really startled, I assumed she meant that we’d been secretly filmed on that night.

[…] Mel said she just doesn’t know if videos exist of that night but she reassured me that they are unlikely to be coming out.”

In addition to Lady Hervey, another woman has come forward to detail an alleged threesome. That woman, Siara Dianda, is a 32-year-old stripper who’s adamant that she too spent a night with the couple.

Hit the flip for her allegations.