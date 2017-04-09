Don’t Be Tardy: Kim Zolciak Speaks On Rumors She’s Reclaiming Her #RHOA Peach

RHOA rumor control…

Kim Zolciak Speaks On RHOA Return Rumors

As fans prepare to see her make a brief return on tonight’s RHOA season finale, Kim Zolciak is speaking on rumors that she’s coming back for a permanent peach.

As previously reported Kim will face off with Kenya Moore at Chateau Sheree and accuse Kenya of being jealous of her husband and her children. There have since been rumors that not only will Kim return, but NeNe Leakes as well for RHOA’s landmark 10th season.

Now Kim’s confirming that it’s indeed a possibility for her. She tells PEOPLE that she’s strongly considering a return under one condition; a FAT paycheck.

“I’m very motivated by money,” the 38-year-old reality star told the mag. “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

She also added that soon after she showed up to Chateau Sheree she was thrown back into the old argumentative ways of RHOA. Thanks Kenya!

“I wasn’t going in there blazing or anything. I was just going to have a good time and support Sherée,” said Kim. “And I was like, ‘Is this lady okay? Who cares?’ And then she just started popping off at the mouth – ‘You need to worry about your man.’ And you know I’m the wrong one to be popping off at the mouth to.” […] ‘Why are you talking about my husband? You wish you had one,’ ” she recounts telling Moore. “Definitely don’t talk about my husband, my children — just don’t go there. That kind of set me off and I was like, ‘Well, I’m right back in it! Didn’t take long!’ ”

Tonight!!!! RHOA FINALE!!!! 8pm EST. Wait til you see @shereewhitfield beautiful home 😍 Who's ready?!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Well, it sounds like there could be some room for Kim now that Phaedra’s reportedly been fired.

Will YOU be watching RHOA if Kim gets her peach back???

