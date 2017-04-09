Is Drizzy Drake Smashing “More Life” Co-Singer To Smithereens??

Drake Reportedly Dating Singer Jorja Smith

We all know that Aubrey Graham never has an empty bed and fancies all things UK, so we weren’t surprised at this rumor. According to Mirror UK, Drake is allegedly dating his “More Life” co-singer Jorja Smith.

Jorja, who is from Walsall – a town in the West Midlands of England, has been seen on the low-key scene with Drake…

Drake turned heads in his new squeeze’s hometown when he was spotted at a local Co-op. While Jorja bought sweets, the 30-year-old posed for a picture with a member of staff at the Broadway store, which was posted online by Co-op manager Nicky Peach. The couple spent time together in Walsall after Drake’s sold-out gig at the Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, in February. During his last performance at the Barclaycard Arena Drake did a mystery shout out to a girl from Walsall who he bought out on to the stage. We later revealed the mystery girl was Jorja , a singer who was named on BBC Music Sound of 2017 ‘ones to watch’ list comprising of 15 new artists tipped for big things in the next year.

Hmmmm…thoughts on the alleged new couple??

Images: Instagram/Victor Boyko/Getty