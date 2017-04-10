The Internet Is Sharing Pics Of Their Parents As Relationship Goals And It’s Great

My wonderful parents just celebrated their 20 year anniversary and took pictures on the UGA campus where they met. 😻😻😻 #goalsaf 💍 pic.twitter.com/eR8oz6s7vn — Santeezy👑 (@tanerrrrrrr13) April 9, 2017

Parents Are Relationship Goals

The internet is full of the ridiculous and the depressing. So it’s good to come through with some positivity every once in a while. These kids have been sharing images of their parents and their long marriages for a while not and referring to them as #Goals and who are we to argue.

My parents are goals man. I almost shed a tear dawg 😢 pic.twitter.com/5OnwrPOmRv — Ant (@_KingMidas) March 31, 2017

So let’s enjoy these goals and signs of absolute love. The world needs more of it.