Can She Even Add? Kylie Jenner Shows Up To Random Prom To Show Out… [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner showed up to Sacramento High School, Rio Americano, Jr. prom with some regular Joe, kid. Of course, the kids lovedidid them some Kylie and the videos went ham on social media. Kylie’s date was a kid named Albert Ochoa and rumor has it, he had been rejected by another chick…so he asked the celeb to go and she showed up on cue.
