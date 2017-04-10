Can She Even Add? Kylie Jenner Shows Up To Random Prom To Show Out… [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Kylie Jenner showed up to Sacramento High School, Rio Americano, Jr. prom with some regular Joe, kid. Of course, the kids lovedidid them some Kylie and the videos went ham on social media. Kylie’s date was a kid named Albert Ochoa and rumor has it, he had been rejected by another chick…so he asked the celeb to go and she showed up on cue.

Turn the pages to see more…

TWITTER

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1548217/can-she-even-add-kylie-jenner-shows-up-to-random-prom-to-show-out-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Attention Slores, Entertainment, Freaks

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus