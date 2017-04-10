Bye Bryan! Mariah Carey Breaks Up With Her Backup Dancer Bae



That was fast!

Mariah Carey Breaks Up With Bryan Tanaka

Things are a wrap between Mariah Carey and her backup dancer bae. As previously reported Mariah and her 33-year-old bae Bryan Tanaka were going strong for five months, but now it’s over.

TMZ reports that Mariah pulled the plug on their relationship after Tanaka said he felt “disrespected” when Mariah and Nick Cannon attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their children on March 11.

Remember those photos???



The site also claims that a jealous Tanaka would try to lash out at Mariah for kicking it with Nick by flirting with other women, and he also had a penchant for expensive chains and watches, that she grew tired of paying for.

Mariah also allegedly thought Tanaka ultimately tried to use her for fame, which actually doesn’t seem too hard to believe.

The last time Mariah and her boy toy were spotted together was after they went on vacation to Cabo San Lucas in March.

Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. 😎🦋😎 #HappyAnniversary A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

What do YOU think about Mariah and Bryan breaking up???

Instagram/Getty Images