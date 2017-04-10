Janet Jackson Confirms Split From Hubby—But Is She Getting $500 Million In Her Divorce???

It (really is) a wrap!!!

Janet Jackson Confirms Wissam Al Mana Split

Janet Jackson is confirming rumors that she and her husband have split. Just three months after giving birth and after five years of marriage, a rep for the songstress is noting that there is indeed trouble in paradise.

According to ABC News a rep told them that the couple is separating but emphasized that they have yet to file for divorce.

As previously reported Janet is said to be fed up with Wissam’s “controlling ways.”

Sources told Page Six that Ms. Jackson was none too pleased by her husband who dictated her appearance and the way she performed at concerts. His demands allegedly led to her “toning down her 2014 concert tour — wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love.”

Now according to TMZ, there may have been a reason why Janet waited to pull the plug on her marriage. There are apparently prenup implications for Janet who’s worth an estimated $175 million compared to Wissam’s $1 billion.

The site reports that their separation date is almost exactly at the 5 year mark of marriage and right after the birth of their child which could also have prenup implications that would obviously weigh in her favor.

Fans are now calling Janet “Scamita Jo” and alleging that she’ll get at least $500 million in her settlement from the billionaire.

Prenuptial agreement: you will be guaranteed $500 million after 5 years of marriage Janet Jackson: *5 years and 2 months of marriage* pic.twitter.com/43BhC4AE85 — ☁️SARASWATI☁️ (@saraswatiuk) April 10, 2017

Janet Jackson might need to write a book after pulling off this 500 million dollar heist. That's unbelievable — Deion Nakamura (@DeionGottaSTFU) April 10, 2017

Janet Jackson getting $500 million from her divorce???? Smh.

Marriage is a scam. — Dubb (@DubbMcGrady) April 9, 2017

The $500 million payday is unconfirmed—-for now.

What do YOU think about the latest update in Janet’s split from Wissam Al Mana???

Splash News, Instagram