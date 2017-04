Best Prom Pics Of The Year

Okay, everyone. It’s April, which means it’s getting time for Prom season. Kids across the country are gearing up in their flyest gear for the big high school extravaganza. In the era of social media, prom pics have taken over a life of their own.

These are the best prom pics of 2017…so far. Take a look and salute these superstars.