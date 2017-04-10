Excessive Force: Ain’t Isht Cop Body Slams Slender High-Heeled College Woman On Video﻿

Why so forceful?

Cop Body Slam Woman On To Her Face On Camera

A video of two cops detaining a woman near a college campus and body slamming her, face first, has gone viral in the last 24 hours. The disturbing video shows a Fort Collins, Colorado police officer body slamming a 22-year-old Colorado State University student to the ground who was in high heels. According to Law Newz, the incident happened outside the Bondi Beach Bar in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The video was posted via Barstool Sports on Sunday and has already a million views.

Seems excessive @barstoolcsu A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The woman in the video has been identified as Michaella Surat. The Fort Collins Police Department released a statement stating that the video does not tell the entire story of what happened. The officers claim the slender lady was obstructing them from arresting her boyfriend and another gentleman who already has an altercation.

Yikes. Someone please, check on her face.

