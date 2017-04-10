Stick To Sports: Dallas Cowboys’ Ball Dropper Dez Bryant Tosses 2 Pennies About Black Folks Destroying Each Other

- By Bossip Staff
Dez Bryant Believes That Black People Hold Each Other Back

Stick to sports” is the condescending phrase often voiced by fans when athletes or analysts comment, opine or utter anything about societal ills that “don’t pertain” to things on the fielf of play.

That said, sometimes we really don’t need to hear what some of these athletes think. Many times they don’t have anything to offer the conversation aside from problematic opinions or outright stupidity.

Enter Dallas Cowboys’ baller Dez Bryant. He recently took on Instagram to offer the following:

First and foremost, agreeing with Charles Barkley was his first mistake.

You agree with this wisdom that Dez and Charles are trying to impart upon you?

