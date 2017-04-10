Ain’t Over: Remy Just Tried To ShETHER Nicki With This Petty Post

Nope! Ain’t over…

Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj’s Single Status

Remy Ma’s pettiness knows no end and she’s sending another shot Nicki Minaj’s way. If you’re keeping track, Reminisce and Onika have been beefing since February’s “ShETHER” diss and Nicki’s March “No Frauds” clap back.

And while Nicki’s seemingly moved on after being spotted shooting a new video in London, Remy’s got at least one last dig to throw her way.

Over the weekend Remy shared some sweetly coupled up snaps of her and Papoose., And while the post was primarily about their strong black loving, Remy also sent some shade “lonely” Nicki’s way about her Meek Mill breakup.

“#GuessYouReallyNeedOneTho #YouLonely #Shether #Barz #MyPenNEVERbeenQuestioned,” wrote Remy.

Now that wasn’t very nice, was it?

This of course, comes right after Remy once again brought up Jelani Maraj’s child rape allegations during an Instagram Live session. While blasting Nicki’s claims that Papoose is her ghost writer”, Remy went IN and quipped that she’s “never fondled no f*** minors.”

“Now when n***s get ShETHERED, Paps [Papoose] is writing my rhymes?” said Remy. “Even after all my mixtapes, who was writing my shit then? STUPID. […] And until you know if you wasn’t there, don’t talk about nobody kids. […] B*** I ain’t never TOUCH nobody kids, how about that? I ain’t never fondled no f*** minors, stupid.”

Y I K E S.

Nicki’s staying mum on the diss so far—-but you know that could quickly change.

What do YOU think about Remy’s latest Nicki diss???