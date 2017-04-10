Edward Enninful Named British VOGUE’s Editor In Chief



A lil black (British) magic…

Edward Enninful Named Editor In Chief Of British VOGUE

A famed British editor is getting a new position. Edward Enninful, who was i-D’s fashion editor, is the new Editor in Chief of British VOGUE.

The news comes after Alexandra Shulman revealed that she’d be stepped down after 25 years.

According to VOGUE, Enninful will begin his new role August 1 and become the first man to steer the ship at the publication.

Enninful is widely popular and previously worked as a frequent contributor to both American and Italian Vogue.

He’s also close friends with stars like Naomi Campbell who took to Instagram to congratulate him on his new role.

“I never thought I would see this day,” wrote Campbell.”Congratulations @edward_enninful OBE your deserve this !!! I’m truly Happy for you words cannot describe how I feel for you right now.”

Enninful was previously awarded an Order of the British Empire for his work with diversity.

British black boy joy!

Getty Images