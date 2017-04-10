Draya Michele Throws Baby Jru Pirate-y Themed 1st Birthday Party! [Photos]

Photo credit: Kenneth Wynn

Happy 1st Birthday Jru!

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick Celebrate Jru’s First Birthday

Draya Michele and her baby daddy Orlando pulled off a super cute pirates theme birthday party for their adorable chunky baby boy. Jru finally hit the one year mark and no treasure was left unturned for the little lad. Draya and guests dressed up for the celebration in pirate theme garments.

Here’s a snap of the happy family all smiles and dripped and pirate gear.

Orlandos twin girls were also of course in the mix, enjoying some photo booth fun.

HappyBirthday Baby Jru ❤⚓️ #Jruday #familyovereverything A post shared by 21. 💎 (@_diamond.w) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Adorable. Hit the flip for more photos from Jru’s Pirate-y birthday bash.