Celebrity Cribs: Take A Virtual Tour Of Janelle Monae’s $20,000 Dominican Republic Vacation Home

Janelle Monae Vacations In $20,000 Dominican Villa

Janelle Monae was living real nice on her recent vacation to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

According to PEOPLE, Booking.com hooked the singer up with a $20,000 per night lodging dubbed Villa Sirena.

If you ever wanted to literally have a piece of heaven on Earth, this is the place to come.

The property houses 14 guests and full butler, chef and maintenance staff.

After the year she had, she deserves this and some more s#!t.

Flip it over to check out the crib.

Image via WENN