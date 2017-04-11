Exclusive: Jeweler Says Sean Kingston’s Mama Stole Bling Too!!

Celebrity Jeweler Sued Sean Kingston & His Mother Over Ice Con

A Manhattan jeweler said that Sean Kingston’s knack for swindling pricey baubles runs in the family.

Aqua Master Watch said Sean Kingston’s mom Janice Turner colluded with the “Beautiful Girls” singer to defraud the company out of more than $300,000 in jewelry. The company already won a default judgment against the Kingston – real name Kisean Anderson – but said Turner, his mother, was also in on the scheme, which allegedly involved bounced checks, fake wire transfers and promises to pay.

The jeweler said Sean agreed to pay $302,500 for nine high-end pieces including two yellow gold chains – one with a “Pope Francis” pendant, one diamond tennis necklace with 35 karats, another necklace with 30 karats, a Cuban link ring with five karats and a Cuban link bracelet.

Court papers said Mama Kingston operated an unlicensed food truck company, “Mama Kingston’s Kitchen,” and wrote a check from the company’s account for $31,500 for jewelry, but, like her son, those checks bounced, and the Kingstons never returned the jewels or paid the money back.

“By depositing a check payable to Aqua Master in the plaintiff’s account in connection with the subject transaction, it is clear that Janice Turner intentionally aided and abetted the other defendants in their scheme to defraud Aqua Master and rendered substantial assistance to defendants, so as to enable Sean Kingston to obtain plaintiff’s jewelry without judgment,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Aqua Master said it wants both Sean Kingston and his mother on the hook for $301,500 for the jewelry, and want the debt paid, plus interest.

We’ve reached out to Turner for comment.

