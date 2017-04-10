Welp: Kandi Is Counter Suing Ex-Employee Phaedra Shadily Assisted In Lawsuit 

Kandi Files Countersuit Against Ex-Employee Johnnie Winston

On last night’s finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers saw Phaedra do what Phaedra does: be a messy frenemy to Kandi. The two ladies have had lots of friction all season, down to the last episode. Phaedra walked Kandi’s ex-employee right into a meeting with attorneys who could help him file a claim for unfair pay on her. Despite hollering “it has nothing to do with me”, every five seconds, Phaedra sat through the entire meeting.

Petty!

The Jasmine Brand reports that they’ve exclusively learned, Kandi is now countersuing the employee. This is what they’re saying:

Kandi has filed docs explaining she will be counter-suing her former employee Johnnie Winston. The reality star explains her former employee is attempting to intentionally malign her reputation and harm her good name through false and malicious accusations. She believes it is also an attempt to garner free publicity and national attention by creating a false story line to stay relevant on ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

Reportedly, Kandi states in the countersuit that Winston made slanderous, defamatory and calculated statements on camera to injure her public persona and professional brand. She also feels like he’s only drawing the suit on camera for publicity.

Isn’t that what happens on reality TV? The producers usually dig up these issues and use them for story lines. Kandi for sure didn’t like that she couldn’t control what was coming out of Johnnie Winston’s mouth.

On another note, Kandi acted like she had no control over Apollo’s new girlfriend coming to her restaurant opening, nor did she know about it. Phaedra thought it was low that they, as a couple would welcome that. Do you agree?