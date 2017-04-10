The Internet Is Roasting United Airlines For Dragging Passengers Off Airplanes Like Savages

United Airlines Slander

Imagine buying an airline ticket. Imagine getting on that flight. Imagine the airline saying that the flight is overbooked. Imagine that airline then forcibly removing you from the flight just to make space. Well that’s what happened this weekend as one man as dragged off the plane by police called in by United.

Passenger dragged off @united plane after nobody volunteered to get off overbooked flight pic.twitter.com/HteVjP3uRm — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 10, 2017

Of course, this is unlawful and a disaster on all fronts. Not the least of which is the PR destruction that’s happening. United is getting dragged and boycotts are underway. Welp. At least we got some funny memes out of it. No?