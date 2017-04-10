Jesus Take The Wheel: 2 Dead And Multiple Students Injured In North Park Elementary Shooting

2 Killed At San Bernardino Elementary School In Murder-Suicide

2 people are reported dead at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There aren’t many details available about the motive of the shooter or their background.

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The elementary school and Cajon High School we’re immediately locked down and the students were evacuated to Cal State.

https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=news&q=san%20bernardino&src=typd

We’ll have more info as it becomes available.

Image via Shutterstock