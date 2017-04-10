Jesus Take The Wheel: 2 Dead And Multiple Students Injured In North Park Elementary Shooting

By Bossip Staff
crime scene photo

2 Killed At San Bernardino Elementary School In Murder-Suicide

2 people are reported dead at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California

There aren’t many details available about the motive of the shooter or their background.

The elementary school and Cajon High School we’re immediately locked down and the students were evacuated to Cal State.

We’ll have more info as it becomes available.

