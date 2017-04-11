Back On The Bus?! Joseline Releases “Baby Daddy” & Drops THIS Bomb About Stevie J

- By Bossip Staff
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s” Puerto Rican Princess has new music. Joseline Hernandez has a new track titled “Baby Daddy” and it’s produced by her real life baby daddy, Stevie J.

This is the same track viewers heard on last night’s episode of #LHHATL while Joseline was shooting a “women’s empowerment” style video.

In addition to the track, Jos has released a teaser video that shows her grinding her (massive) cakes in boyshorts “for her ladies.”

YOU CAN NOW BUY #babydaddy EPISODE OF FULL MUSIC VIDEO COMES OUT ON #LAHHATL TONIGHT!!!!! #joselinehernandez #babydaddy #spanishrocksta

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

While promoting her song, Joseline’s also been kicking it with Steebie all around ATL. Most recently she posted videos and photos of them seemingly flirting at a party.

“When your baby daddy is asking you to have a little boy,” wrote Joseline.

When your baby daddy is asking you to have a Lil boy 😏😏😏

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

Bonnie’s parents are back together???

What do YOU think about Joseline’s new track and possible Stevie J reunion???

Anne Fontaine.Chanel.Agent Provocateur and Daddy 😛😛😛😛😛

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

