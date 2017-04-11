Back On The Bus?! Joseline Releases “Baby Daddy” & Drops THIS Bomb About Stevie J

Hate it or love it?!

Joseline Hernandez Releases “Baby Daddy”

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s” Puerto Rican Princess has new music. Joseline Hernandez has a new track titled “Baby Daddy” and it’s produced by her real life baby daddy, Stevie J.

This is the same track viewers heard on last night’s episode of #LHHATL while Joseline was shooting a “women’s empowerment” style video.

In addition to the track, Jos has released a teaser video that shows her grinding her (massive) cakes in boyshorts “for her ladies.”

While promoting her song, Joseline’s also been kicking it with Steebie all around ATL. Most recently she posted videos and photos of them seemingly flirting at a party.

“When your baby daddy is asking you to have a little boy,” wrote Joseline.

Bonnie’s parents are back together???

What do YOU think about Joseline’s new track and possible Stevie J reunion???

