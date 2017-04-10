Do You Want More? Kylie Jenner Gets Her Own KUWTK Spinoff Show “Life Of Kylie”
EOnline is reporting that the youngest Kardashian/Jenner will be flying solo soon in her own reality TV show, Life Of Kylie.
The teenaged social media queen is going to give her Stans a look inside her Caucasian Calabasas life.
You can expect her attention-slorey hour to take over the airwaves this summer and chronicle her adventures as a business owner, a lusted-after celebrity and more.
“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”
You setting your DVR’s for this?
Image via Splash/WENN