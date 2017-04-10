Do You Want More? Kylie Jenner Gets Her Own KUWTK Spinoff Show “Life Of Kylie”

Kylie Jenner To Get Her Own Reality TV Show ‘Life Of Kylie’

EOnline is reporting that the youngest Kardashian/Jenner will be flying solo soon in her own reality TV show, Life Of Kylie.

The teenaged social media queen is going to give her Stans a look inside her Caucasian Calabasas life.

You can expect her attention-slorey hour to take over the airwaves this summer and chronicle her adventures as a business owner, a lusted-after celebrity and more.

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

You setting your DVR’s for this?

Image via Splash/WENN