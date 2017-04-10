50 Cent Punches Aggressive Female Fan In The Chest…But Smooths It Over By Doing THIS [Video]

50 Cent said, “You won’t ‘Kevin Gates’ ME!”

After an overzealous fan yanked her idol’s arm so hard that she pulled him off stage, 50 Cent socked her square in the heart on his way down.

Quickly realizing he was on the edge of possible litigation…he settled things by allowing her onstage with him and his crew.

She seemed pleased and didn’t look too affected by catching a hot one to the sternum just moments before. Looks like she traded in a big payday for a chance to twerk onstage with G-Unit.

TMZ