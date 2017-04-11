Here’s What Happened When Janelle Monae Said Women Should Withhold Sex From Men
- By Bossip Staff
Janelle Monae Encourages Equality
Janelle Monae isn’t playing around. Either that or she just saw Chiraq for the first time. Here’s what she said in a recent interview with Marie Claire:
“People have to start respecting the vagina,” Monáe tells the publication. “Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that.”
She went on to clarify what she meant:
Still, all people hear are “SEX STRIKE” and start flipping out. Plus the hotep part got people all in a tizzy. The reactions are hilariously insane.