Here’s What Happened When Janelle Monae Said Women Should Withhold Sex From Men

Janelle Monae Encourages Equality

Janelle Monae isn’t playing around. Either that or she just saw Chiraq for the first time. Here’s what she said in a recent interview with Marie Claire:

“People have to start respecting the vagina,” Monáe tells the publication. “Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that.”

She went on to clarify what she meant:

I don't think that, but I do get frustrated when women's rights are trampled on and disregarded. And we must demand our agency. ❤️ https://t.co/cYMi0YD5BX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 10, 2017

then I remember that choosing a partner for a co-parent is important. Because those values are passed down for generations. Hotep to hotep. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 10, 2017

Still, all people hear are “SEX STRIKE” and start flipping out. Plus the hotep part got people all in a tizzy. The reactions are hilariously insane.