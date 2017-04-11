The Internet Had A Field Day Clowning Ludacris’ Fake A$$ CGI Abs
By Bossip Staff
Ludacris has always been one for creative music videos. So when his latest “Vitamin D” video dropped, depicting him with fake computer-generated abs, it caused quite a stir. The thing is, as is the case on the internet, many people didn’t realize Ludacris was in on the joke.
But he absolutely was, as it was part of the gag for the video. However, that didn’t stop the memes and jokes from flying like crazy. Take a look at the best ones.