The Internet Had A Field Day Clowning Ludacris’ Fake A$$ CGI Abs

Ludacris’ Fake CGI Abs

Ludacris has always been one for creative music videos. So when his latest “Vitamin D” video dropped, depicting him with fake computer-generated abs, it caused quite a stir. The thing is, as is the case on the internet, many people didn’t realize Ludacris was in on the joke.

Ha! Tell Em i been swole! 😂😂 RT @maxthephotog: Everyone acting like @Ludacris just got swole… pic.twitter.com/v3OihNVt2T — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

But he absolutely was, as it was part of the gag for the video. However, that didn’t stop the memes and jokes from flying like crazy. Take a look at the best ones.