North Park Elementary School Shooter Revealed — Murdered His Teacher Wife, A Special Needs Student, Then Himself

Elementary School Shooter Targeted Estranged Teacher Wife

The gunman who entered North Park Elementary in San Bernadino, CA this afternoon and shot one teacher and two students before turning the gun on himself was apparently a disgruntled husband targeting his estranged wife.

Daily Mail reports 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into his wife of only a few months, 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith’s special needs classroom and opened fire.

8-year-old victim Jonathan Martinez was standing behind his teacher when Anderson began shooting his wife, and caught one of the bullets meant for her. After being in critical condition for most of the afternoon, Martinez passed away at the hospital later in the evening. Another unidentified 9-year-old child who got caught in the crossfire remains in stable condition.

Anderson gained entry to the school by signing in at the front office and telling the administration that he had something to drop off for his wife. Anderson’s Facebook page indicated that he and Smith had only just jumped the broom late last January. However, the couple had been separated for the last month or so, according to police.

There is no word on what prompted the separation, nor what motivated Anderson to murder his wife, especially in such a grisly fashion.

SMH, what a tragic outcome to this revenge — or whatever his goal was. Two innocent children hurt and killed in the process.

