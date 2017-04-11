Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That She Chopped Off “Lil Bruce” To Complete Her Transition To Womanhood

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That Her Transition Is Complete

Caitlyn Jenner is a full-on trans-woman, and she’s letting you know exactly what she’s got going on under those sensible dresses.

Radar Online got their hands on an early copy of Caitlyn’s upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life,and in it, she reveals once and for all that she indeed got rid of…um…the last bit of Bruce that was holding her back from womanhood.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor…So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it. The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

Well, go ahead then, Cait.

It’s somewhat interesting that she chose to go through with the “BIG” surgery, seeing as how it’s known to be a pretty tricky healing process and she’s nearly 70 years old as it is. Jenner actually acknowledged that getting the official lady bits handled was a “complex decision,” particularly due to the health risks involved with it.

But we’re not doctors over here, so if that’s what she needs to finish the Bruce chapter of her life, then good for her, we guess.

