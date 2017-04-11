R&B Pettiness: Tyrese Blames The Fall Of TGT On Ginuwine Wanting Equal Pay — But Ginuwine And Tank Say…
Tyrese Calls Out Ginuwine, He And Tank Respond
Tyrese just keeps opening that mouth and shoving his R&B-crooning foot into it.
If it isn’t calling out Black women for what he perceives are their shortcomings for the umpteenth time, he’s reigniting a beef that’s been holding back the return of TGT for the past four years.
While appearing on The Breakfast Club this morning, Tyrese took a break from beating women over the skull with his headazz misogynoir opinions for the 47th time this month and started going in on The Bachelor for daring to want a bigger cut of cash than he was already receiving for TGT tour stops…
(fast forward to the 31:28 mark for TGT talk…)
But Ginuwine had TIME this evening. He threatened to go in, but Tank simmered him down…
Before giving his own two cents on Tyrese’s “David Ruffin” Antics…
Lord. We KNOW we haven’t heard the last of this mess. Buckle up for the responses…
