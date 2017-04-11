Ohio Woman Rapes Taxi Driver While Her Friend Holds Him At Knifepoint And Steals $32 From His Pocket

Woman Rapes Male Cab Driver In Ohio

An Ohio woman and two accomplices reportedly raped and robbed a cab driver.

According to Daily Mail, the Findlay Police Department reports that 23-year-old Brittany Carter and two “Black male accomplices” called the Trinity Express Cab Service for a Taxi to pick them up from a local hotel at around 4:30 am.

At some point during the ride, one of Brittany’s accomplices, now identified as 23-year-old Cory Jackson pulled a knife on the 29-year-old cab driver and held him hostage at knifepoint while Brittany performed a sex act on him.

Once Brittany decided she was done, the group ran from the scene on foot, but not before Carter and Jackson snatched $32 from the cab driver’s pocket.

This is just…weird. Why on earth would this group of people decide to call some unsuspecting cab driver like this in the middle of the night, and force him into lewd conduct with a woman he doesn’t know?

SMH!!

