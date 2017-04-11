DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Releases His Album Cover And Track List And Twitter Can’t Take It

Kendrick Lamar Released His Album Title ‘DAMN’, Cover And Track List

Early this morning, Kendrick Lamar set the tone for Twitter for the rest of the day.

He released the album cover and track list to his album that is dropping this Friday, DAMN.

Knowing that Kendrick albums usually mean somethings, many are trying to figure out what the cryptic message is behind the title and the way the tracks are presented.

DHATLAEETE2RDH?

A Rihanna feature?!?

What does all this mean? Flip the page to see how people are reacting…

Image via Twitter/WENN