Brand New Mimi: Mariah Carey Forms “Butterfly MC Records”, Announces New Album

Mariah Carey Announces Partnership Label With L.A. Reid

Looks like Mariah Carey is not letting her break up with her back up dancer bae stop her from getting to her coins. Epic records and Mariah Carey have revealed a joint partnership for the R&B star’s own label. Butterfly MC Records, of course named after Mimi’s affinity for butterflies and her own initials, gives her freedom to sing artists and distribute her own music, allowing her bring in more revenue as a business owner, according to Forbes. The first project to come off will be her own. No word yet on a release date of a title.

‘To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career,” L.A. Reid, the head of Epic Records said in a statement. “Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”