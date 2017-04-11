Touché! T.I. Eloquently Eviscerates Pestilent Peasants Roasting His Tupac Getup
T.I. is none too pleased by people who relentlessly roasted an outfit he wore to pay homage to Tupac. As previously reported the rapper wore one of Pac’s iconic looks to the rapper’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Unfortunately for him, however, several folks thought he missed the mark with the “sassy thotfit” and endless slander ensued.
How dare they!
Displeased by the pestilent peasant’s comments, TIP wrote one of his long diatribes putting their abhorrently ignorant behavior on blast.
“Guess you just had to be there…. Y’all young, forever commentating,over-opinionated muuuuf***z got s*** to say ALWAYS!!! ” wrote Tip. “F*** WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT!!!!
Guess you just had to be there…. Y'all young,forever commentating,over-opinionated muuuufuckaz got shit to say ALWAYS!!! When the Biggie shit went left because a muuuufucka from YALL Generation forgot the words y'all had a fuckin FIT!!! Now some Real ni66az wit Real love in they hearts get up & dedicate themselves to honor the legacy of a True American HipHop Rock&Roll Legend,that would make Him & His Family Proud…. It's some negative shit to be said about that as well… Well just let me say Thank You to @snoopdogg @yg #Tretch #Edi @aliciakeys for honoring my favorite artist of all time & @hbo for allowing US the opportunity to do so. It was an amazing night to remember. A real G was inducted into the Rock&Roll Hall Of Fame,& Everybody who was alive during this Era was satisfied. And THATS ALL THAT MATTERS!!!! This is OUR ERA…We determine whats what wit THIS SHIT HERE!!! So FUCK WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT!!!! We reject your deposit!!! Now Peace to da real OGs death to a Sucka,We OUT!!! – drops mic #RIPTupac #WelcomeToTheRockandRollHallofFame
He also added in a clip of Pac speaking some wise words.
Take a seat you hatersssss!
