Touché! T.I. Eloquently Eviscerates Pestilent Peasants Roasting His Tupac Getup

T.I. Responds To People Making Fun Of His Tupac Tribute

T.I. is none too pleased by people who relentlessly roasted an outfit he wore to pay homage to Tupac. As previously reported the rapper wore one of Pac’s iconic looks to the rapper’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately for him, however, several folks thought he missed the mark with the “sassy thotfit” and endless slander ensued.





Displeased by the pestilent peasant’s comments, TIP wrote one of his long diatribes putting their abhorrently ignorant behavior on blast.

“Guess you just had to be there…. Y’all young, forever commentating,over-opinionated muuuuf***z got s*** to say ALWAYS!!! ” wrote Tip. “F*** WHOEVER DONT LIKE IT!!!!

He also added in a clip of Pac speaking some wise words.

Words from The fuckin GOAT 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 #RIPTupac #WelcomeToTheRockandRollHallofFame A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

